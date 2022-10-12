Jumanji 4 will be completed! The latest update will make the fans happy

There will be a third part of Jumanji Directed by Jake Kasdan. According to what we read Character BookExecutive Producer Hiram Garcia, who often works alongside lead actor Dwayne Johnson on his film projects, has “broadcast” this good news to fans.

Here are Jumanji’s executive producer Hiram Garcia’s words on the matter.

Jumanji will definitely do that. Apparently Jake Kasdan is directing “Red One,” so it’s on now. But we have a lot of conversations about Jumanji. We actually have a pretty good idea of ​​what we’re going to do for the next movie. So I know talking to Jake, once he gets rid of the Red One, that’s going to be his next priority for him and that’s something we totally want. We have a really big vision for the third Jumanji movie.

Jumanji 3 is the title currently being called the future sequel, despite the 1995 Robin Williams movie. That’s because the third chapter is considered Continuation of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next LevelBoth have a plot related to video game themes and the same cast.

Jumanji 3 will only start to see the light When The Rock and director Jake Kasdan finished Red Onea Christmas comedy coming soon on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform.

Through an on-site interview colliderDirector Jake Kasdan had already given fans good news about the new chapter of Jumanji. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has grossed nearly $1 billion at the global box office. The film’s sequel also did well, with up to $800 million at the box office. So, it’s not at all strange that Garcia is now talking about a third season starring Dwayne Johnson, who will still play Smolder Braveston.

