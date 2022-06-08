Julia Stapel made her Netflix debut as a voice actress. here where

Netflix is ​​about to release a new animated movie, sea ​​monster, which will see the debut as a voice actress for Amici’s 20th edition winner, Julia Stabile. The dancer will lend her voice to the character of the young woman Whatch out From The Inevitable, the most famous combat ship and will work alongside big names on the big screen like Diego Abatantuono and Claudio Stanamaria, respectively the voices of Captain Crow and monster hunter Jacob Holland. Film directed by, Academy Award winner Chris Williams (OceaniaAnd the Big Hero 6And the Bolt: Four-legged champion), but let’s get into more detail to find out what it’s all about sea ​​monster And when can we find it in the catalog of the streaming platform.

Here is the sea monster trailer

Sea Monster: The plot of the new Netflix animated movie

In an age when terrifying creatures navigate the seas, monster hunters are true heroes. And the great Jacob Holland is certainly the most acclaimed. But when young Maisie Bramble secretly sails on her legendary ship, the man finds a surprising ally. Together, they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. Thesea ​​monster”It leads the viewer to the edge of the world, where the real adventure begins.

When The Monster of the Seas premieres on Netflix

sea ​​monster It will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 8 in all countries where the service is active.