Judges Reunited: Conversations on the Criminal Justice System between Mexico and the United Kingdom

Last week, the nation’s High Court of Justice held another edition of “Dialogues on the Criminal Justice System” in collaboration with the United Kingdom. The event was attended by various dignitaries from the purview of the British judiciary, such as the case of Sir Nicholas John Gorwood Blake, Honorable Retired Judge of the High Court of England and Wales; Honorable Justices Maura McGowan and Anthony Hughes, Lord of Umbersley.

This event allows us to reflect on some aspects of enormous importance in the British judicial system. The last existence of the UK Supreme Court, which was created in 2005 and took office in 2009. Traditionally, since 1876, an exclusive group of Lords has assumed constitutional control over the entire UK, headed by the Lord Chancellor within the Law Lords and Judicial Committee.

In other words, parliamentary sovereignty, which John Locke speaks of in Essays on Civil Government, denotes the judicial function of the highest body. Similarly, in the introduction to the Constitutional Reform Act 2005, this circumstance was mentioned.

And the peculiarity of the English constitutional system that has always caught our attention within the ecclesiastical Roman legal tradition, as John Henry Merriman has pointed out, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom requires informal constitutional control due to the customary nature of the English constitution.

In the same logic of transcendental changes in legal systems, in June 2008, the Mexican penal system had a watershed with constitutional reform in matters of security and justice.

This reform led to the transition from an investigative system to an accusatory oral system that ensures the dynamic participation of parties. A fundamental change is the incorporation of the principles of orality, publicity, contradiction, focus, continuity and immediacy that govern the criminal process.

Likewise, with such a constitutional amendment, the minimum criminal law is strengthened, i.e. less pervasive, and is useful only when the punitive power of the state is required in the most offensive offenses against society and alternative justice allows the use of ADR mechanisms.

For all these reasons, I remained with the following thought, after the revision of the mandatory reading of the English Constitution, by Walter Bagehot, and Miller v. Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, 2016, Sherry et al. v. The Solicitor General of Scotland, 2019:

The role of judges and courts in a world where even political issues are left untouched when there are violations of fundamental rights. increasingly decisive action on the litigation of any dispute, and a window of approach to the judiciary; Briefly, an empire of Ius and iurisdictio on rei publicae.

Written by Juan Luis Gonzalez Alcantara

Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation

