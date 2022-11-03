Judge releases former CRP governor of Tamaulipas… the United States is looking for him

After serving 5 years in prison for illegal enrichment and money laundering And the The former governor of the PRI in Tamaulipas, Eugenio Javier Hernandez Flores, will be released in the next few hours … although there is still a request against him to extradite him to the United States.

Ciudad Victoria’s first criminal judge, with the functions of Ciudad Victoria’s Governing Court judge, Santiago Espinosa Camacho, has issued an order for the release of the former governor, and his lawyer, Felipe de Jesus Ristra Rivera, confirmed.

A release order was issued, due to the lack of items necessary for treatment, the issuance of the corresponding release card of the municipality of Tenango del Valle for the Antonio Sánchez Galindo Center for Social Rehabilitation; It is the last prison he has for state charges and he is expected to regain his freedom soon.

According to his defense There are no conditions for achieving this absolute freedomalthough they continue to fight for the protection of constitutional rights under review in the Ciudad Victoria Collegiate Court on an extradition request to The United States that alleges the politician for criminal association with money laundering.

Eugenio Hernandez was arrested on October 6, 2017 in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, in connection with four criminal charges, one of which relates to embezzlement and illicitly sourced operations to purchase two 1,600 hectares of land in Altamira.