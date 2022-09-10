Journey to the passion of muxe

In Finland (Spain, Mexico, 2022), the fictional debut of Mexican Horacio Alcala, Marta (Andrea Gouache) is a designer for an important Spanish textile company. Urged for new designs for its dresses, the company decided that the best strategy was to go to Oaxaca to steal the place’s traditional designs. Thus, Marta is sent to the Muxe community in Oaxaca with the task of taking pictures, samples and everything necessary to make copies and thus selling them at a high cost and without paying any royalties.

But Marta is actually the excuse to enter this Muxe community, a place where partying, food and drink sharply mingle emotions, discrimination, passion and color in a place where the genders fuse. in a third place.

Arriving at the place, Amaranta (the extraordinary Quauteli Jimenez), is greeted by Marta, a woman who lives with regret that her father rejected her, a violent and angry man who still does not accept that his son belongs to the third gender.

One of the places that Amaranta shows Marta is a kind of ‘wailing wall’, a place where the clad go to weep trying to atone for their pain by doing so in front of a huge white boulder, the ‘Soul Rock’..

Regular to the place is Delirio (the impressive Noé Hernández), the leader and defender of the town’s muxes, always ready to confront the sexual and paternalistic harassment of the local men.

Thus, we learn about the stories of these women one by one, which include forbidden romances with married men, or even romantic exchanges with unknown men, as with Delrio, who has a correspondent relationship with a man he lives in. Finland.

Directed by Mexican Horacio Alcala, the film tries all the time to steer clear of folklore, although it cannot avoid glorifying Oaxacan culture with shots full of vibrant colours, music, food and drink. The mezcal is considered the inevitable center of conversations, the party as a ritual of mystical necessity, and the church as the meeting point of the entire community.

But what catches the viewer’s attention is the narrative structure that characterizes the visual. Photographer David Palacios displays a very meticulous management of cinematic space, with almost precious frames of intense color depicting the inner drama of the characters. The director is not afraid of silence and the use of voiceovers, thus achieving an intimate atmosphere of common pain between the characters.

If, as they say: “what matters is not what but how,” Horacio Alcala is not satisfied with telling a story far from being familiar in Mexican cinema, but he also does so with a remarkable commitment to image and beauty.

It is without a doubt one of the best Mexican films of the year. Finland can already be seen in some CDMX rooms.