The former president of the Òmnium Cultural Association, Jordi Queksart, will move to live “temporarily” in Switzerland. This was announced on Monday remotely at an event at Ateneu de Sant Just Desvern, in Barcelona.

Specifically, Cuixart will move his residence to Neuchâtel, where he has opened a research and development center for his company, Aranow Packaging Machinery. The former leader of Òmnium frequently visited this town, located about 120 kilometers from Geneva, and finally decided to go and live there temporarily, although he would continue to visit Catalonia regularly.

He will also lead the Department of Civil Rights in Europe from Switzerland

Similarly, Cuixart of Switzerland will direct the OMmnium Civil Rights Europe Division, Who was driving a few months ago. “I want to continue to benefit from the will to defend the civil rights of Catalonia,” he said during Monday’s law.

Thus, Jordi Queksart will be responsible for representing the Òmnium International Strategy in Europe, with the aim of “continuing to denounce the violation of fundamental rights by the Spanish state” and in conjunction with the case he opened before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as indicated by the entity.





