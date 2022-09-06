Johnson travels to Scotland to submit the resignation of Elizabeth II

London (AFP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his official Downing Street residence for the last time on Tuesday and headed to Scotland to formally present his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet the Saudi monarch later in the morning in Balmoral to begin handing over power to his successor, Liz Truss.

Truss, who was elected to lead the ruling Conservative Party the day before, will be appointed prime minister shortly after her meeting with the Queen.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given the country the economic strength to help people during the energy crisis, before signing one of his bragging comments.

“I’m like those rocket boosters that served their purpose,” he said before getting into the car and passing through the residence gates for the last time as prime minister. “Now I will gently return to the atmosphere and fall into the sea without being seen in a dark and remote corner of the Pacific Ocean.”

This is the first time that powers have been transferred at Balmoral, the Queen’s summer resort in Aberdeenshire, and not at Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony has been moved to Scotland to ensure it can be celebrated as the 96-year-old king has mobility issues that have forced palace officials to make daily travel decisions.

Truss, 47, will take office a day after being elected from the 172,000-member Conservative Party to lead the party.

He is due to deliver his first speech as leader of a nation of 67 million people concerned about rising energy bills, a winter recession and labor disputes on Tuesday afternoon. These problems have been exacerbated in the past two months because Johnson did not have the authority to make relevant political decisions after his resignation was announced.

Speaking to members of his party, Truss on Monday pledged economic measures to tackle the energy crisis and the saturation of the health system, though he gave few details about his policies. The day before, he said he would present his plan to meet the increase in the cost of living within a week.

Bronwyn Maddox, director of international think tank Chatham House, said Truss has to say “much more” to reach a wider constituency.

“Everything, every road, goes straight back to the cost of living,” Maddox said, “and if it continues…

Many Britons are still getting to know the woman who will soon lead the country.

Unlike Johnson, who became a media celebrity long before he took office, Truss quietly rose through the Conservative ranks before he was appointed foreign minister, one of the most important positions in government, just a year ago.