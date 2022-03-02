Johnson says the UK could host more than 200,000 Ukrainians

Reuters. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned of the growing humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the number of refugees could reach into the millions, while offering to move 200,000 of them to the United Kingdom.

“We will make it easier for Ukrainians already living in the UK to bring their relatives back to our country. Although the numbers are difficult to calculate, it could be more than 200,000,” Johnson said in Warsaw.

Johnson’s spokesman told reporters that the criteria for the reunification of Ukrainians are being expanded to allow people living in the UK to bring their parents, siblings, sons, daughters and grandparents.

Less than a week after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western leaders are looking for ways to help hundreds of Ukrainians who have fled their homeland.

Poland estimated that about 350,000 people have crossed its border from Ukraine since last Thursday, while the European Union stressed the need to prepare for an influx of millions of refugees into the bloc.

“When I spoke last night with President (US, Joe) Biden, we focused on the humanitarian emergency that had begun. Johnson added that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion has already cost hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and we must prepare for an even larger influx, possibly in the millions.”

He also pledged up to 220 million pounds ($294.69 million) in emergency and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and said Britain had 1,000 troops on standby to help with the humanitarian response in neighboring countries, including Poland.

