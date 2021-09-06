Johnson acknowledges that more than 300 Afghans with asylum in the UK remain in Afghanistan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Monday that 311 Afghans entitled to asylum in the UK cannot be evacuated before foreign forces leave Afghanistan at the end of August.

The British executive was criticized for leaving behind many people, including Britons and vulnerable Afghans or who had been working for London in the area, at the end of the evacuation organized after the Taliban came to power.

“The total number is 311, of which 192 have responded to the appeals made,” Johnson explained to MPs after the parliamentary recess, answering questions about how many Afghans are entitled to benefit from the asylum program for locally recruited staff. Stay in the country.

However, the prime minister did not specify how many Britons could not be evacuated.

The Conservative Party leader emphasized that his government was doing everything it could to bring these people to the UK, but the Labor opposition accused him of not having a clear plan.

“We are working urgently with our friends in the area to ensure safe passage, and as soon as roads are available, we will do everything we can to put them to safety,” he said.

The UK evacuated about 15,000 people through the Kabul airlift in the two weeks following the Taliban’s return to power in mid-August, including about 8,600 Afghans.

MPa-ac/jvb