Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Discovery + Announces Part Two of the Documentary

Discovery+ has announced that the second part of the documentary Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard will be produced: Part Two will focus primarily on the infamous trial.

Discovery+ just announced that they are working on a sequel to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: The multinational is again collaborating with Optomen TV to produce a sequel to documentary In two parts they explore Johnny Depp’s libel trial at the UK Supreme Court.

After the success of the first documentary, the second part will focus on the recent high-profile legal battle between Depp and Heard which this time took place in the United States. The two-part film Discovery+ will address evidence and testimony from both Depp and Heard, and both episodes will include testimony from legal teams, friends, family, and key witnesses from the trial.

The decision was dictated mainly by the desire to explore this story in all its aspects, in order to allow viewers to learn more and more details about the two stars through shocking videos, messages, photos, recordings and exclusive interviews.

