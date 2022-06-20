Johnny Depp flies and looks happy in Finland

DrAfter winning a millionaire lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heardthe actor Johnny Depp I relaxed a little. A few days ago, he actually appeared in a concert for Jeff Beck He plays guitar and now, he is unexpectedly surprised at the airport in Finland.

So far it is not known whether the condition of the American actor in Scandinavian countries This is because he is looking for a break or because he has a new project in those latitudes.

In addition to this visit, Depp wore a new look, shaven, with a more youthful appearance, different from what he had in recent weeks in the courts of the United Arab Emirates. Virginia

“To all my precious, loyal and unwavering fans. We’ve been everywhere together, and seen it all together. We’ve taken the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because we cared. And now, we’ll move forward together,” The 59-year-old actor said:

You are, as always, my superiors, and again, I have no other way of thanking you than to thank you. So thank you. My love and respect Johnny Depp

The face change should also be favored by the judge’s ruling, who forced his ex-wife to pay him $8.3 million in damages.

Amber Heard: The Other Side of the Coin

The opposite part to this seemingly endless scandal is that while Depp has been touring the world and even receiving some of his fans, Amber Heard Recently picked up inside an auction shop Clothing, TJ Max, in Bridgehampton, New York.

When the 36-year-old realized that she was being photographed, she fled the scene, leaving behind a basket in which she had already placed several pieces of clothing.

In addition, the number Johnny Depp The scandal of the trial strengthened so much that perfume Dior SauvageThe fragrance, which has been promoted since 2015, has been sold in Europe and even in several cities in the United States and a relaunch of the fragrance is expected.