John Travolta is in the Top 10, but the film has 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

You can count on your fingers which films can boast a terrible record of 0% positive reviews on the well-known aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Films like this are practically influenced by Damnatio memoriae. Or, they debuted Netflix And go straight to the Top 10. That’s what happened to John Travolta.

Bad years for the protagonist fat, which, with the latest films, sorry to say, does not produce one. There was already a dramatic precedent for Gotti, the gangster movie that also amounted to a terrible movie 0% on Rotten Tomatoes As far as critical reviews are concerned, only a tiny portion was provided by 41% of the audience. Now it’s up paint tradea 2019 movie directed by Karzan is able.

By focusing on John Travolta as the protagonist and with nothing else to say—not that the actor, then, has managed to elicit at least a decent explanation in a movie to be completely forgotten— paint trade It’s a dirty racing story: Travolta’s character Sam races with his son Cam (Toby Sebastian), but Cam ends up joining the team of rival Sam Lenski (Michael Madsen) and Sam comes out of retirement to get back into racing. At the time of writing this article, the movie has 31% positive audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while it will never stray from that terrible. 0% cash.

At the time, the New York Post wrote: “Sure, there was potential for fun in an old story that was so well done, but Travolta was screaming with a Southern accent as he overdosed on his emotions and his emotional compromise. It is simply indescribableNow, however, this movie has debuted on Netflix, and has managed to re-enter (always keeping in mind that the streaming platform is self-proclaiming, so no external verification metric) in Top 10 Cinemas. It probably won’t be around for long, but it’s still an unexpected result. This isn’t the first time we’ve looked at the competition instead, with platform rankings giving particularly odd results: The Boys on Prime Video case.