Joe Biden to NATO

president of the United States, Joe Bidenconfirmed to NATO and members of the G7 that the remnants of the missile that fell in Poland – which left two people dead – were part of A missile launched by Ukraine To try to contain a Russian attack.

Biden notified G7 and NATO partners that the explosion occurred in Poland It was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missileReuters said, quoting a source from NATO.

Biden’s account was supported by the Belgian Ministry of Defense, who confirmed it The explosion recorded in Poland this Tuesday, which caused two deaths, was in principle caused by the work of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. The bag chief said in a statement on Wednesday that he intended to intercept Russian missiles.

According to the available information, the attacks were the result of Ukrainian air defense systems, which they are accustomed to Russian anti-missileMinister Ludivine Dedondre said, adding that the episode was the subject of a “deep investigation”.