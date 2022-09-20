Joe Biden invites Petro to be one of the leaders of the World Food Security Summit | his mom

In the framework of the first appearance of the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro, Before the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN), Radio Blu was able to find out that United States President Joe Biden And the The Colombian president invited to be, with Germany, one of the co-hosts of the World Summit on Food Security this Tuesday in Assembly held in New York.

The Colombian President will participate in a session with Foreign Minister Olaf Schultz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

“If the world needs food, if Colombia is almost the last agricultural frontier, according to the World Bank, to expand land for agriculture and food, pBecause there is an economic choice, including business, if the basic principles that can build peace in Colombia are respected, namely its biodiversity, its waters and the necessity of democratizing the land tenure of millions of people whom we today call peasants “, President Petro declared in defense of food security.

The president added that to achieve this goal, an effort must be made in infrastructure For both models, such as irrigation and conductivity zones; but also in promoting associative or collaborative, In order to jump from the production of raw materials, such as corn, for example, towards agricultural industrialization, Generate more added value and wealth.

