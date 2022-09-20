Joe Biden invites Petro to be one of the leaders of the World Food Security Summit | his mom

The Colombian President will participate in a session with Foreign Minister Olaf Schultz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.
“If the world needs food, if Colombia is almost the last agricultural frontier, according to the World Bank, to expand land for agriculture and food, pBecause there is an economic choice, including business, if the basic principles that can build peace in Colombia are respected, namely its biodiversity, its waters and the necessity of democratizing the land tenure of millions of people whom we today call peasants “, President Petro declared in defense of food security.
The president added that to achieve this goal, an effort must be made in infrastructure For both models, such as irrigation and conductivity zones; but also in promoting associative or collaborative, In order to jump from the production of raw materials, such as corn, for example, towards agricultural industrialization, Generate more added value and wealth.
