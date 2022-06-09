Joe Biden had a 17-minute call with Juan Guaido

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, had a phone call on Wednesday with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the US government as the president responsible for Venezuela.

Their conversation took place during a US flight to Los Angeles for the Ninth Summit of the Americas. excluded from the event VenezuelaCuba and Nicaragua for failure to comply with democratic standards or respect for human rights, according to the United States.

Sources linked to the interim government were cited We are watching They said the call lasted about 17 minutes. They spoke of re-establishing the negotiation process between the Unified Program and the government of Nicolás Maduro, in order to reach an agreement that would allow parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in a free and fair way for all.

The United States indicated that Biden will meet with Guaido

On Tuesday, June 7, the US Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, noted the Biden government’s position on Juan Guaido. This is after the opponent was not invited to the Summit of the Americas.

However, he announced that he would communicate with the opposition leader in the framework summit.

We respect and recognize the interim government of President Juan Guaido. President Joe Biden will have a video call with President Guaido today or tomorrow,” Nichols said. That was confirmed today.

Referring to the topics that will be discussed, he said that they will talk about bilateral relations regarding the dialogue process.

