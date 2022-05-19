Job offers in Australia for Colombians | Recruitment | Economie

It turns out that Australia is a good choice for Colombians because in addition to having Low unemployment rateIt provides the possibility to work for those who come to study in the country.



In fact, these are some of the Current vacancies For those who know English and are looking for a new job opportunity:



– Sales manager: If you have a background in sales, architecture and design firm Cosentino is looking for people to work in Melbourne. To apply, you must demonstrate at least one year of experience, basic concepts of Office, Outlook and Internet Explorer and knowledge in the construction field. be seen here.

– Nursing assistant: If you have experience caring for the elderly, you can apply to Mi Care, an organization that helps non-Australian residents find work in the health field. In this case, they are looking for nurses to work in the coastal town of Birkdale. be seen here.

– Spanish teacher: A school in Victoria is looking for a secondary teacher with 7-9 years of experience for this position, to begin in the third quarter of 2022. See here.

– Senior legal advisor: Infrastructure company Acciona is looking for a person to provide consulting services, including drafting legal documents and participating in company negotiations. Applicant must have 4-7 years of experience in similar positions and in the commercial field, as well as oral and written communication skills and attention to detail. be seen here.

– School bus driver: An educational institution in New South Wales, looking for drivers with a license or the possibility of a Light Rigid (LR) license and experience in transporting minors. Hours of operation are 6:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, during term time. be seen here.

– Maintenance crew: A company in Inner East, Melbourne requires a temporary handyman with skills in household tasks such as repairing doors, carpets, light bulbs, etc., and knowledge of plumbing. It is essential that the applicant has experience in this position. be seen here.

– Qualified Gardeners: A landscaping company requires staff with knowledge of pruning, planting, mowing and pest control to operate in South East Melbourne. It is important that the interested party has customer service skills, a degree in landscaping or similar, and experience in horticulture. be seen here.

