Joan Mir will appear again in Australia

“I want to spend these last three races of the season with my team,” the Balearic rider confirms before Suzuki’s impending farewell in MotoGP.

The MotoGP season is coming to an end and Joanne Mer does not want to miss his last three races with Suzuki, That at the end of the current session will leave the tournament Balearic He will become part of Repsol Honda’s structure as partner Marc Marquez. In the Grand Prix Mir Aragon tried to appear again in the competition After being seriously injured in Austria, but the discomfort he felt in his right ankle during free training forced him to give up. Now, after another three weeks of rehab, he has decided to test himself again at the Australian GP next week.

He reported it to his team Joan Mir will travel to the Phillip Island Circuit, But as it is mandatory before riding a bike, he will have to get an ‘OK’ from the World Cup medical services. His right ankle injury, with a broken ankle and several damaged tendons, prevented him from competing in Misano, leaving him in MotorLand and also preventing him from competing in his first two Asian events in Japan and Thailand.

On Wednesday, October 5, Joanne underwent an electromyogram to check the condition of the nerves and muscles surrounding her damaged right ankle. These latest tests have shown encouraging signs of recovery, so he will try to race in Australia, Suzuki announced in its statement this Thursday.

“Everything seems to be improving and I was very happy to hear the latest news from the doctors after my checkups. The injury seems to be recovering well and my recovery has paid off. I’m not 100% yet, but I think it’s time to go back because the situation is much better than it was in previous weeks. I want to spend these last three races of the season with my team, so hopefully I can feel comfortable on the bike and be able to ride well, says the 2020 world champion.