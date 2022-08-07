Jim Cornette goes against the tide at the SummerSlam main event

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, the summer’s biggest pay-per-view, in what has been announced as the latest chapter in their rivalry. The two heroes made an unforgettable show, as the monster used a tractor to demolish the arena.

Their epic story began in 2015, when “Tribal Boss” faced Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. The former Shield member will be called to face Drew McIntyre in “Clash at the Castle,” the highly anticipated event. It will be held in the UK in early September.

In the latest “Drive Thru” podcast, former WWE manager Jim Cornette takes a detailed look at the SummerSlam main event. While not considered a great wrestling match, Cornette highlighted how ardent fans have walked out of the arena.

Jim Cornett commenting on the main event

“If we analyze the quality of the match, which was valid for the world title, it was one of the worst matches that I remember” – Cornette began very frankly.

Instead, WWE hit the center in terms of entertainment. They satisfied all those fans who regretted the Attitude Era and who had been for years asking the company to propose such a show. Neither the competition nor the outcome mattered, the goal was to get a very strong reaction From the audience ”- he added.

Jim also spoke about Keith Lee, who performs the big voice at All Elite Wrestling. “Right before the outbreak of the pandemic, Keith Lee’s character took a really bad turn and the WWE world was tired of him.

All the chaos created by the coronavirus has been a life saver for me, as people have forgotten what happened before. Since then, WWE has done their best with Keith Lee. She changed his clothes, his music, and even his ring name.

At some point, against all odds, they released him. I still didn’t understand the meaning of this decision.” The Stamford Union hosted SummerSlam last Saturday, giving sentiment and vicissitudes.