Jet2 operates over 600 weekly flights between the UK and Spain | Airlines News

Jet2 has prepared an ambitious timetable between the UK and Spain during the months of demand for travel. The airline, and Jet2 Holidays, will provide peak travel with more than 630 flights per week, with more than 6.6 million seats in both directions, and is expected to carry 3.3 million British tourists. (Spain: big summer air offensive)

The total number of routes between the two destinations will be 113, with Bristol freshness from Malaga, Reus, Alicante and Almeria. In all, flights to and from the 13 airports where the airline operates in Spain will operate to the cities of Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow. (Jet2: Over 1 million seats for the Canary Islands this summer)

This commitment goes hand in hand with the high degree of contracting with the group in our country. According to reports, they employ about 1,500 people among aircraft pilots, crew, ground operations, staffing, technicians and engineers. In addition, it has a direct contractual relationship with more than 1,300 hotels and 157 resorts throughout Spain.

“We have taken steps to recruit staff long before recovery, and we have thousands of staff at our airports in the UK and Spain, as well as in the resorts where we operate. Its purpose is to dedicate himself exclusively to our clients to ensure they enjoy the holidays they deserve,” said Jet2 CEO. .com and Jet2holiday, Steve Hebe.