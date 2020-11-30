Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm confirms she was not injured after being burned in a ‘terrible fire’

IF / Abiga

In a Facebook post, Camp Hi-Ho confirmed the news that they “lost our barn last night in a terrible fire,” although they are “grateful that no one or animals were injured”.

Ice Showbiz –

Jennifer LawrenceThe fortunate family found in the aftermath of a “terrible fire” that burned their farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky. “hunger GamesThe family of the “actress”, who also runs a summer camp called Camp Hi-Ho, told the audience that there were no casualties due to the Friday, November 27th incident.

“Camp Hay Ho” said in a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday 29 November, receiving the devastating news. The statement read: “In the strongest of our hearts, we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a terrible fire.” “We are deeply grateful that no person or animal has been injured, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and the memories that happened in these walls.”

“Words cannot describe the pain that we are in, but we are extremely grateful to the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency,” he continued. “You are true heroes. We are also very grateful to the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

And she concluded with a positive message, “The goodness and protection of God is already apparent in this situation, and our hope is firm in it, knowing that he is with us and is in control of the next steps.” “We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place for many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so we can move forward with a safe and exhilarating camp experience this summer.”

<br />

The fire itself caused the Simpsonville Fire Department to be called to the scene at around 9 PM on Friday. WLKY News reported that it took about 30 firefighters and a half dozen trucks to finally put out the flames after more than an hour.

“One of the problems with a rural area is always the water supply,” Bobby Crains, assistant chief of fire department in Simpsonville, told outlets of the efforts to put out the fires. “Unfortunately in areas like this, without taps, all of our water would have to be transported for the suppression effort.”

Jennifer’s brother, Blaine Lawrence who owns and runs the camp, reportedly sent emails to the former camp parents sharing the damage caused by the fire. He noted, according to TMZ, that the destroyed barn includes his office, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area, a rock wall, a display of local wildlife, an arts and crafts area, a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

Luckily, the fires survived the campsite’s outdoor sports field, tree fort space, pet barn, archery field, animal pastures, and outdoor horseback riding trails. TMZ added that Blaine is requesting community donations to rebuild the camp so it is ready to open again in the summer of 2021.