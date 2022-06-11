Jeanine Anez: Former interim president of Bolivia sentenced to 10 years in prison | Globalism

The Former interim president of Bolivia Janine Anez last friday 10 years in prison On charges of violating duties and decisions contrary to the constitution when he assumed the political position in 2019 amid a social and political crisis.

After deliberating for more than eight hours, the First Circuit Court of La Paz decided that Sanez is serving her sentence in Miraflores Prison where she has been held in remand for more than a year.

The court also announced a 10-year prison sentence against former armed forces chief William Kleiman and former police chief Yuri Calderon, whose whereabouts are unknown.

How was the decision made?

On Friday morning, court judges went to the prison to take Nez’s last statements and then did the same in the prison where there are two former military leaders accused of helping the former interim president come to power.

With these actions, the court closed the discussion phase of the trial and after 2:00 pm local time (6:00 pm GMT), the judges announced that they “will deliberate without interruption until the corresponding decision, and the procedural parties must be connected via virtual.”

ñez almost had to face trial from prison, because according to the authorities it was a precautionary measure due to the pandemic then she argued there was a “risk of escape”, despite insistent requests from her defense that she could appear in person. Hearings.

“It was not an easy government because I had the government, but I never had power, and I had handicaps in the legislature, so it was just a transitional government,” Anez said in her statement before the judge.

The former interim president stated that she had no “ambition” to take over the presidency, that she only fulfilled her duty and that, in her opinion, the “only ambition” was former President Evo Morales “who did not respect the constitution”. Since 2016, when he ignored the results of the referendum, which prevented him from looking for a fourth consecutive term.

Throughout the sessions, the former interim president presented several health problems, which according to the accused party were maneuvers to delay the trial.

accusing you

Janine Anez was arrested on March 13, 2021 in an operation led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivian Police, Johnny Aguilera, in her native Beni and was later flown to La Paz on a military plane under heavy police guard.

In principle, Justice opened the issue of crimes of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy due to the post-election crisis of 2019 that led to the resignation of then President Evo Morales, which for the ruling party was a “coup”. .

That case led to the “second coup” for which she is today sentenced.

Jeanine Anez assumed the interim leadership of the country as the second vice president of the Senate on November 12, 2019, two days after the resignation of Morales and all officials in the presidential line of succession, and in the midst of a political and social crisis that erupted after the October elections of that year among denunciations of fraud in favor of the then president.