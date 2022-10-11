Javier Pacheco resigns from the office of anti-corruption lawyers and remains as an option for PGE | Policy

Attorney Javier Pacheco Palacios He resigned from the position of Deputy Prosecutor General for Corruption Crimes, as he was responsible for the Anti-Corruption Prosecution since October 2020 AD after The passing of Amadou Enko.

He was also able to figure it out tradeThe Board of Directors of the State Prosecutor’s Office (PGE) will meet from 11 a.m. this Tuesday with one item on the agenda: consideration and approval of Pacheco’s resignation.

Sources from the PGE commented that, with Javier Pacheco’s departure, the Minister of Justice, Felix Ciro, is free to propose to President Pedro Castillo as the state’s new attorney general before The resignation of Javier Leon Mancedorwhich only lasted a few days in this job.

However, the prospect of Pacheco being appointed as the new state prosecutor has raised concern in the institution. “With this man it is more of the same, because he is the lady. Karwajolka [exprocuradora general]is a kind of trigger for Prime Minister Anibal Torres, commented one of Di .’s sources trade.

Another source said he was concerned about Pacheco’s “submission to the system”. In addition, it is stated in the internal division of the Attorney General’s Office that “the old people of the PGE do not see this with good eyes […] It would be more of the same or worse. “

The Board of Directors of the PGE, which will deal with the Pacheco case, is composed of the Attorney General, a representative of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and a representative of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

This newspaper tried to contact Pacheco to no avail. He is currently in Chile, where he has traveled to coordinate with the authorities of that country regarding the expansion of the extradition file of former President Alberto Fujimori so that he can be prosecuted for the crimes of illegal supply of firearms, and illicit contact with the commission of a crime. Violation of the sovereignty of a foreign country and public falsehood.

Meanwhile, sources from the Ministry of Justice confirm that Tuesday’s financial and judicial events have cast doubt on Minister Ciro over the appointment of Pacheco Palacios as attorney general. As is known, the judiciary ordered the detention of the accused members of the House of Representatives for a period of ten days “Shadow Cabinet” President Pedro Castillo.

Likewise, members of the Attorney General’s office raided the offices of members of Congress for People’s Action who were identified by effective collaborator Carlem Lopez as being ‘juniors’ From President Castillo.

complaints

This Tuesday, a complaint was filed against Javier Pacheco for allegedly “taking care of/advising Bruno Pacheco”. [exsecretario general de la Presidencia] In a complaint filed against him due to pressure in front of the Sanat supervisor.”

Said’s complaint was framed in the statements of effective collaborator Carlem Lopez, who indicated that Bruno Pacheco called the prosecutor at the end of November 2021 and sent him the complaint regarding the Sonat case. Last February, Javier Pacheco denied sending information.

Last Monday, another complaint was filed against Javier Pacheco by a citizen who asked in the letter to keep his identity confidential.

The document asks the Office of Job Oversight to initiate an administrative disciplinary process against Pacheco because in June 2021, in an interview with the weekly Hildebrandt en sus trece, he made statements that would show his political preferences for the then-presidential candidate for Forza. , Keiko Fujimori.