Javier Alvarado requests that the former PDVSA director be investigated

Former Venezuelan Deputy Energy Development Minister Javier Ochoa Alvarado has asked the judge investigating the alleged looting of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to approve the indictment against Cesar Rincon, a former oil company official who was extradited from Spain and pleaded guilty in the United States. Countries participating in the scheme to pay bribes from US companies to secure energy contracts.

In a letter sent to the National Court, to which Europa Press had access, Alvarado’s defense requested that Rincon be called as an investigator because, he says, he approved purchase orders worth more than $615 million between 2009 and 2015. He also requested the dismissal of Sylvester Molero, President of PDVSA between 2009 and 2011 and Commissioner of the Venezuelan State Company. Neither figure was mentioned in the oil company’s complaint, which led to the inquiries.

These petitions are part of the investigation by the Central Court of Instruction No. 3, in which a procedure is being pursued against more than twenty persons – individuals and legal entities – for alleged money laundering crimes committed on Spanish territory, criminal organization for the commission of acts of corruption, fraud and other crimes committed abroad .

Alvarado insisted that Rincon should also be investigated because he held management positions at PDVSA and Bariven – one of the oil company’s affiliates – during the time Judge Maria Tardon was investigating. As he said, the “signature and intervention” of this former official “is represented” by various processes that appear in the procedure.

In Moliro’s case, he argued that it was a “reasonable request” to demand that the indictment be indicted because he was Bariven’s chief in part of the years covered in the PDVSA complaint. Thus, Alvarado emphasized that his appearance as an investigator was necessary for a proper investigation. In the framework of the letter, he asserted that as Muliro “is currently the PDVSA Commissioner,” he may be summoned “by the procedural representation of the PDVSA plaintiff.” He appears on the state company’s website as the commissioner who signed the 2016 report, the last one published.

Possible ‘procedural fraud’ by PDVSA

Alvarado’s defense also asked Judge Tardon to demand the oil company “the original documents of every document that contributed to the case,” his initial complaint and those filed later.

He also insisted that “all” the Operations Committee and PDVSA Board of Directors minutes would be required again from the public company, which had already been requested in November 2020 and which the oil company had not yet provided.

On the remainder of the 27 pages, Alvarado denounced the “possibility of falsification of numerous documents” the company has delivered so far in the course of the proceeding.

The defense analyzed the documents submitted to the case and concluded that “we may encounter a series of documents that could have been altered or falsified, and, therefore, prior to potentially unavoidable conduct within the offense of procedural fraud.”

Thus, he referred to specific cases in which the oil company would have submitted documents containing “all the elements that could be considered a gross forgery of the original”. He highlighted, among other details, possible modifications in signatures and in letterheads.

