Japan discusses China’s rise in meeting with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

In the context of the global crisis we are witnessing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath China would have expressed its willingness to maintain its neutral position Faced with conflict, and refusing to demand the West express its condemnation of the Kremlin’s action, Japan, one of the most important countries in Asia, through its government, decided to hold a summit next week, with a view to analyzing it The rise of China and the role it plays in that continent.

The meeting was called by the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who will meet with his counterparts from South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, in the meeting to be held in Madrid in the coming days, which will address a parallel agenda to holding the member’s summit. Countries NATOtop st 7which brings together the world’s leading economies.

The meeting, which has been confirmed throughout this week, will be the centerpiece of its agenda to promote an ideal.”The Indo-Pacific region is free and open‘, a concept promoted, both from Washington and Tokyo, as a counterweight to China’s growing influence as a relevant player in the region.

After announcing the meeting in statements to international media, Japanese government deputy spokesman, Yoshihiko Isozaki, confirmed that preparations for the meeting are being completed.However, the agenda for the “quartet” meeting has not been fully defined.

In turn, from the South Korean CEO in Seoul, it was reported that President Yoon Seok Yeol received the invitation and is considering it.

High representatives of governments are expected to Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Jacinda ArdernStraight.

In the past, the leaders of Japan and Australia had already discussed China’s role in the Asia-Pacific region, in the middle of the so-called Quartet summit, held in May, in a space that included top government participation. From the United States and India.

In addition to this important meeting with his counterparts from South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, The expectations of the Japanese government are centered on the NATO summit, while, according to international media, Kishida’s participation is strengthening as the first time that his country’s government participates in this multilateral space; North Atlantic Organization.

In this scenario, the central agenda will deal with the concerns of the various members regarding the situation in Ukraine, and Measures that the organization will eventually continue to developand respond to threats made by Russia against some member states such as Lithuania.

similarly, Japan hopes that the issue of concerns arising from the recent activities of the Chinese military will be addressed at the NATO summit.in the Asia Pacific region.

According to the agenda set by the organization, the meeting of world leaders, on stage in Spain, will take place the next day June 29 and 30Some of the world’s most important leaders and their delegations are expected to attend.

