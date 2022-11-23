Japan: David Raum is a regular at the Qatar World Cup

Hansi Flick starts right away The start of the World Cup To his spokesman Thomas Müller. The Bayern Munich pro is in the German starting line-up after various health problems in recent weeks against Japan (2pm CET/ARD and MagentaTV).

In midfield, the national coach chose Joshua Kimmich instead of Ilkay Gundogan. In the beginning, Kimmich’s teammate at Munich, Leon Goretzka, sits on the bench. Kai Havertz is allowed to play the number nine.

Qatar World Cup: David Raum defeats Christian Gunther

In front of Captain Manuel Neuer in the German goal, Niklas Zoli defends the right flank, as he did the last time in Borussia Dortmund. In addition to defender Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotbek surprisingly occupies the center, David Raum From RB Leipzig running on the left. Mueller is flanked by his Bayern teammates Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala. Leroy Sane is missing.

Raum won the duel against Freiburg’s Christian Günther at left-back and – at least initially – took the regular spot. His RB teammate Lukas Klostermann is initially benched and is Süle’s replacement at right back.

German lineup: Neuer – Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum – Kimmich, Gundogan – Gnabry, Mueller, Musiala – Havertz