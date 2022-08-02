James Webb achieves a wonderful image of the Wagonwheel Galaxy, 500 million light-years away | technology

This strange galaxy does not appear alone. James Webb’s powerful infrared view captured a detailed shot of the Cartwheel, but also of two smaller companion galaxies against the background of many others.

space telescope James Webb It continues to produce stunning images. Now, their peer-to-peer tools have managed to cart wheel galaxy chaos, Uncovering new details about the formation of stars and black holes.

The shot, which also reveals the behavior of the black hole within the galactic center, provides new insight into how it has changed over billions of years, the American press notes. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Kartwell wheel galaxy is located around 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, It is an unusual sight.

Its appearance, like that of a wheelbarrow, is the result of an extreme event: a high-speed collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy, not visible in this image.

Collisions of galactic dimensions always cause a series of small and different events between the galaxies involved; The wheelbarrow is no exception. The impact mainly affected its shape and structure.

This galaxy has two rings, a bright inner one and a colorful surrounding one. It expands outward from the center of the collision, like ripples in a puddle after a stone is thrown into it.

Because of these distinctive features, astronomers call it a ring galaxy, a structure less common than spiral galaxies such as the Milky Way.

The bright core contains a huge amount of hot dust, and the brightest regions are home to huge groups of young stars.

On the other hand, the outer ring, which has been expanding about 440 million years ago, is dominated by star formation and supernovae. When this ring expands, it penetrates the surrounding gas and leads to star formation.

This isn’t the first time the telescope has taken an image of this star cluster – Hubble did, for example – but the dramatic galaxy is shrouded in mystery – perhaps literally, given the amount of dust obscuring the view – they point to NASA and the European Space Agency.

Webb, with his ability to detect infrared light, is now discovering something new information about their nature.

For example, information collected by the MIRI instrument reveals regions within the galaxy rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, as well as silicate dust.

These regions form a series of spirals that essentially form the skeleton of the galaxy. These were already seen in Hubble’s observations published in 2018, but are made more prominent in this Web image.

A web image confirms this The wagon wheel is in a very transitional phase. The galaxy, which is assumed to be a normal spiral galaxy like the Milky Way before it collided, will continue to shift.

Although Webb provides a quick overview of the current state of the galaxy, it also provides a glimpse into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.

Collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) made it possible to create James Webb, who also shares a Spaniard and whose first image was recognized on July 11.

“Webb is about to go!” NASA said on its Twitter account today. , while ESA wrote: “Who’s ready for some stellar gymnastics? This beautiful new image from the Web reveals new details about the formation of stars and black holes.”