Jack Dorsey: Twitter co-founder apologizes after Elon Musk’s dismissals

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has apologized for the mass layoffs at his former company, saying the platform’s growth happened “too quickly.”

Half of the social media giant’s employees have been laid off, a week after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion.

The South African billionaire said he had “no choice” but to ask for cuts because the company was losing more than $4 million a day.

Twitter employees expressed their anger through the social network itself.

Dorsey, who resigned as CEO in November 2021 and left the board in May this year, broke his silence, saying Twitter employees are “strong and resilient.”

His employees “will always find a way, no matter how difficult the moment”.

“I realize that many are angry with me, and I am responsible for their being in this situation: The size of the company has grown very quickly. “I apologize for that,” he wrote in a statement.

He added, “I am grateful and love everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect it to be reciprocal now…or never…and I get it.”

His statement appears to support the need for layoffs at the company. Dorsey, 45, supported the purchase of Musk.

In April, when Musk initiated the purchase on Twitter, Dorsey said the 51-year-old was the “unique solution that I trust” and that his takeover was “the right path”.

Dorsey created Twitter in 2006 with Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. He sent out the company’s first tweet, writing “Just set up my username.”

About 3,700 people have been laid off from Twitter (nearly half of its workforce), and there are concerns that this could harm the company’s content management efforts.

Despite the layoffs, Musk said the company’s policies remain “unchanged.”

Major brands have suspended ad spending on Twitter in recent days, including Volkswagen, General Motors and Pfizer.

Almost all of the company’s revenue comes from advertising, and Musk has researched ways to cut costs and make money in a variety of ways from the platform, including plans to charge users an $8 monthly subscription fee to be verified on the platform.