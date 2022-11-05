Jack Dorsey: Twitter co-founder apologizes after Elon Musk’s dismissals

image source, Reuters

explained,

Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO in November 2021.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has apologized for the mass layoffs at his former company, saying the platform’s growth happened “too quickly.”

Half of the social media giant’s employees have been laid off, a week after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion.

The South African billionaire said he had “no choice” but to ask for cuts because the company was losing more than $4 million a day.

Twitter employees expressed their anger through the social network itself.

