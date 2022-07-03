Ivan Fedotov: The Russian ice hockey star wants to switch to the NHL and is captured by the army

02/07/2022, 20:15



In February, Ivan Fedotov won an Olympic silver medal with the Russian national ice hockey team. For the new season he wanted to switch to the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL. But now the Russian army has arrested him.

A very successful months behind ice hockey goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov. In February he won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing as the No. 1 goalkeeper for the Russian national team. Then he won the KHL championship with his team CSKA Moscow and was honored as the best goalkeeper. Finally, in May, the 25-year-old signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers for the upcoming season in the North American NHL.

But perhaps there will be no change in the best ice hockey league in the world right now. The Russian army arrested Fedotov in Saint Petersburg on Friday. Local media reported that the goalkeeper stopped leaving the training hall and drove him to a tow station. It is said that Fedotov fell ill there later, so he had to be taken to the hospital. A picture of him in the ambulance circulated on the Internet.

Escape from military service?



The transfer of a Finnish-born ice hockey star to the United States could be interpreted as a desertion from military service, according to Russian news site Fontanka. This can be punished with imprisonment for up to two years. Fedotov’s former team CSKA Moscow is the sports club of the former Red Army that regularly won the Soviet Championship in the 50s and 80s of the last century and included the best players in the country. CSKA players are still considered members of the military today, the Philadelphia Inquirer writes.

The general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, where Fedotov is due to play for the new season starting in September, said in a statement that reports are being followed up and the situation is being investigated. He couldn’t say more at the moment.

In the NHL, the best Russian ice hockey players have been playing for good contracts worth millions for years. Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals is one of the greatest players of all time. Superstars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevsky were on the ice at the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals last week. Whether all the Russian players traveling home during the current summer break will return to their teams in the USA and Canada in the fall is questionable at the moment.

Sources: The New York Times / Philadelphia Inquirer / Fontanka

