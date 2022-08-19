It’s worth knowing about the last Grand Tour 2022

Vuelta – Like the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, the Vuelta also kicks off the third and final round of the year abroad, in the Netherlands.

A glimpse of the 77th round in Spain:

The Road. The starting signal for this year’s Vuelta will be given in Utrecht with the team’s time trial of over 23.3 km. This is followed by two flat phases in the Netherlands before the first three days of rest and relocation to Spain. In the second week, there’s also a flat solo experience – over 30.9 km from Elche to Alicante – as well as two challenging mountain finishes. The third week of the Vueltaa is also high as usual. Unlike last year, the last big tour of the year ends in Madrid once again.

Defender hero. There could be deja vu for Primoz Roglic. As in the previous year, he was unable to finish this summer’s Tour de France. And now the 32-year-old Slovenian, three-time defending Volta champion, can console himself with an overall victory in Spain. With his fourth victory, Roglic met record winner Roberto Heras. The Spaniard won in 2000 and 2003-2005.

defiant. On paper, Roglic’s first challengers are Ecuadorean Richard Carapaz (3rd in the 2021 Tour de France, second in the 2020 Vuelta and 2019 Giro winner) and this year’s Giro winner Jay Hindley of Australia. Also of note is Simon Yates. In addition to the Briton, the previous winners of the Volta starters are Vincenzo Nibali (2010) and Alejandro Valverde (2009) – the latter two vying for the last round of their football careers.

The Swiss. Twenty-three teams, each with eight riders, are approved to participate in the Tour of Spain. With Gino Mäder of Team Bahrain-Victorious, Sébastien Reichenbach and Fabian Lienhard (both Groupama-FDJ), three drivers from Switzerland will be at the start according to the provisional starting list. Among those trio, Mäder, who had to lay off his first Tour de France this year due to his coronary illness, was the most experienced at the Vuelta. The 25-year-old is making his third debut and drove a very strong race last year in Spain where he finished fifth overall and winner in the junior classification. This year, Mader co-leads his team alongside Mikel Landa. Reichenbach and Lenhard, who is running his first-ever Grand Tour, are among the first newcomers at Volta.