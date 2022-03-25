It’s Boss Fight Entertainment – Nerd4.life

Netflix Announce a new one Obsession: this time Entertainment Fighting Coachthe development team that created, among other things, the mobile game Dungeon Boss.

After studying Oxenfree, Night School and Next Games, the American giant secured the services of another company that specializes in creating games for iOS And the Android.

“Boss Fight Entertainment’s ambition is to provide users with simple, beautiful and fun gaming experiences,” the team founders said.

“Netflix’s commitment to offering ad-free titles to its subscribers allows developers like us to create delicious products without worrying about liquefaction. ”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage of their program, and continue to do what we love as we help shape the future of gaming on this platform.”

“Boss Fight Entertainment’s extensive experience in creating successful games across multiple genres will help us deliver great games for Netflix subscribers to play anywhere,” said Amir Rahimi, Vice President of Game Studios at Netflix.