Itinerant Judo Olik and Gramko

Hanover. Anna Monta Olick and Tim Gramcoe on a world tour. The two judokas departed from Hanover on Thursday for the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, and will fight there over the weekend and then travel to Australia’s west coast soon after. The Oceania Open will be held there next week.

The strongest domain awaits both of them in the desert condition. “Anna must have a taste of the women’s class,” says Father Detlev Knorek. The daughter is still in the junior class and is fighting for the Hanover Judo Team. But she finished all of her four majors in the class up to 78kg with a win, two of which were also women’s championships. “However, these were European Cups. In the Grand Slams, there are completely different people in the beginning. It’s almost like a world championship,” Knorik says. Of the 23 women who entered, the 15th seed Olek was in Abu Dhabi. Knorik says: I’m curious to see how it works.”