Italy suffers from infernal heat due to Anti-Hurricane Sharon

A ministerial spokesperson announced on Monday that Sharon could reach its highest temperatures on July 5, with records above 40 degrees in some locations, particularly in the center and south of the country.

Among the 20 cities to which the highest level of emergency will be applied is this capital, in addition to Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples and Palermo.

Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Trieste and Viterbo have been added, while in the yellow tier will be Brescia, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona, depending on the given source.

However, meteorologists expect an improvement in the situation from Wednesday, due to the arrival of cooler currents from northeastern Europe.

Experts warn that the confluence of hot air these days and cold air that should arrive midweek could cause strong winds and local hailstorms, with electric storms starting on July 8, which will affect even southern regions.

