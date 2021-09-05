Italy breaks the record for unbeaten matches with a draw in Switzerland

Italy set a football record for national teams by extending their unbeaten streak to 36 with a goalless draw on Sunday against Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying rounds, as penalty-hit specialist Jorginho failed again since the disgrace.

The new European champions continue unbeaten under coach Roberto Mancini, over three years, leaving behind the record shared by Spain (2007-2009) and Brazil (1993-1996). Some attribute to Brazil 36 consecutive matches but one of those duels, against Romania, has no official recognition.

But the result in Basel was a bad deal for Italy as they missed the opportunity to establish themselves in the third set by failing to beat their direct goalkeeper, three days after a 1-1 draw at home to Bulgaria.

Italy has 11 points from five games and leads the five-team category, four points behind the Swiss, who has played two games fewer. Bulgaria beat Lithuania 1-0 and fell six points behind Italy.

Jorginho’s reputation as one of the most intelligent penalty takers – seeking to outsmart the goalkeeper with a slow trot and then a jump – was already bruised by a missed shot in the final penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final against England.

On Sunday, the Chelsea England midfielder joined the list of characters who were ended up bitterly 12-stepped by Jan Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper boasts of covering the decisive shot by Kylian Mbappe to eliminate France in the last 16 of the Euros, as well as twice against Sergio Ramos of the Nations League last November.

England returns to Wembley

The cheers of the fans at Wembley Stadium made Bukayo Saka’s love for the England squad evident when the England squad was announced.

They went up even more when the birthday boy set the final numbers with a header to win 4-0 over Andorra.

Keep reading the story

“They made a difference for me,” said the 20-year-old striker. “I heard a lot of people calling my name.”

Something completely different than what happened 56 days ago – the last time England played at Wembley. When Saka missed the final penalty in the European Championship final in a loss to Italy, the player was subjected to cataracts from racist insults on social media, precipitating police investigations and arrests.

Saka’s impact was immediate with his pick as he positioned Jesse Lingard to open the scoring against a humble opponent from the Pyrenees.

Lingard increased his personal count to 78 with a shot from the edge of the area.

The second English goal was the work of captain Harry Kane when he scored a penalty kick in the 72nd minute after a foul on Mason Mount. His 40th goal was with the national team.

Saka judged the 85 by taking advantage of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

This victory put England at the top of Group A, five points ahead of Poland, who beat San Marino 7-1. Albania is in third place, six points behind, after beating Hungary 1-0.

Spain’s responses

Coach Luis Enrique revolutionized his team and achieved the result he was looking for, a 4-0 win over Georgia.

A win against a low-profile side was essential for Spain after they lost to Sweden on Thursday, which cost them first place in Group B.

The win in Badajoz left Spain with 10 points in the group. Sweden has nine matches but has two fewer matches.

After the 2-1 defeat in Stockholm, Luis Enrique changed his eleven start.

Veterans Alvaro Morata, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Koke have been ruled out. Jose Gaya started in the back line, Rodri Hernandez and Marcos Llorente entered the midfield, and Pablo Sarabia replaced the injured Gerard Moreno in attack.

The biggest surprise was the presence of Abel Ruiz, a 21-match striker who plays for Brad in the Portuguese league.

Changes are paid dividends.

Gaia opened the account in the 14th minute, Llorente enabled Carlos Soler to score the second goal and Ferran Torres scored the third before the end of the first half. Sarabia ended the victory in the second half.

Germany stands strong with FLICK

Germany came to a boil in their second game with Hansi Flick as coach, thrashing Armenia 6-0 to lead Group C.

Serge Gnabry signed a brace and completed Karim Adeyemi from the bench in his debut for the national team. Marco Reus, Timo Werner and Jonas Hoffmann also scored in a better German show after a 2-0 loss against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Flick, who replaced Joachim Loew after Euro 2020, made six changes to the team that did not get along with Liechtenstein.

Belgium High Flight

Belgium opened the six-point distance with a 3-0 win over their direct chaser, the Czech Republic, in Group E.

In his 100th match with Belgium, Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with his goal in the eighth minute. Eden Hazard increased shortly before the end of the first half and Alexis Sailemakers sealed the score with 65.

With a hat-trick from Gareth Bale, Wales beat Belarus 3-2.

Belgium scores the move with 13 points. The Czech team is in second place with seven points, one point behind Wales in third place, which is two games behind.