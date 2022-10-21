Italy and the United States: the first center for cultural innovation in San Francisco – news from cultural institutes

(ANSA) – Washington, October 21 – The first Italian Center for Culture and Innovation – INNOV.IT has opened in San Francisco, which houses the Italian Cultural Institute, foreign investment and innovation offices at Agenzia ICE and the new Center for Innovation: an initiative promoted by our Washington Embassy and Consulate Public in San Francisco, supported by the Presidency and implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in cooperation with ICE.



The goal of the project is to build an interface between the Italian innovation world and the innovative ecosystem of Silicon Valley, California and with other American technology centers. The project, which responds to the concrete needs of our national economic and technological system, is part of the initiatives of the integrated promotion of the state system, with the aim of matching business and attracting investment, with the aim of making INNOVIT a catalyst for the development of both public and private national realities: investment funds, start-ups, foundations, research centers, universities and local authorities ( regions, metropolitan cities and agencies), with the aim of supporting internationalization, promoting the excellence and competitiveness of Italian scientific research and strengthening our ability to transfer technology and innovation.



The INNOV.IT website has hosted the Institute of Culture and my ICE offices since the end of 2021, which, together with the Consulate General, have organized activities and events since the opening of the Center. As of November this year, the national project has been completed with the start of the supply of special services. With the completion of agreements after the award of the European tender, announced by ICE on behalf of MAECI, the temporary association of companies, led by Giacomo Brodolini and Entopan Innovation, has formally received the assignment to start and manage the activities and services of the Innovation Center located at 710 Sansom Street in San Francisco. FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS: An area of ​​the city highly symbolic of citizens’ history has been selected for the INNOVIT California headquarters, which represents the perfect link between the past and the future.



“A project of strategic importance to our country has been completed today in San Francisco, and has been strongly promoted and supported by our Embassy and Consulate General,” confirmed Italy’s Ambassador to the United States, Mariangela Zappia. He explained that the INNOV.IT Innovation Center will provide high-quality services to companies, start-ups, research centers, venture capital, and national and local authorities.



He will be at the center of an innovation-focused relationship, training and promotion system based on the world’s most relevant areas of innovative sectors and capital concentration. Thanks to INNOV.IT, Italy will be able to seize all the opportunities available in this era of change in every field. It is a modern and flexible tool, the first and only in our foreign network, that will combine our traditional soft cultural power with smart and sophisticated services and activities, to promote and advance the most original ideas and solutions offered by our country. Our entrepreneurs and researchers present themselves to raise capital and useful knowledge to generate new Italian unicorns.”



(Dealing).

