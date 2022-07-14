Italian President rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation

(CNN) — The Italian presidency said in a statement that Italian President Sergio Mattarella had rejected the prime minister’s resignation.

Mattarella asked Draghi to address Parliament to assess the political situation.

“The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, received tonight at the Quirinale Palace the Prime Minister, Professor Mario Draghi, who resigned from the government he heads,” the statement said.

“The President of the Republic did not accept the resignation and called on the Prime Minister to appear before Parliament to make contacts, in order to assess the situation that arose as a result of today’s session in the Senate.” He added, “The Senate of the Republic can convene in its own forum.”

Mario Draghi’s resignation

The Prime Minister of ItalyMario Draghi announced that he would resign Thursday night, according to a statement issued by his office. “I want to announce that I will submit my resignation tonight to the President of the Republic,” Draghi said in the statement.

Mario Draghi publicly submitted his resignation despite winning a vote of confidence in the Italian parliament hours before Thursday.

His victory went to a package of measures aimed at helping with living costs, with 172 votes in favor and 39 against. However, his coalition partners in the Five Star Movement boycotted the vote.

He added, “The votes of parliament today are very important from a political point of view. The majority of the national unity that supported this government since its formation no longer exists.”

“The confidence agreement on which the government’s work is based has failed,” Draghi said.

“In recent days, there has been maximum commitment on my part to continue down the common path, as well as to try to meet the needs that the political forces have told me about.”

“As evidenced by today’s debate and vote in Parliament, this effort has not been sufficient,” he added.

“Since his inauguration speech in Parliament, I have always said that this government will only succeed if there is a clear perspective on the ability to implement the program of the government in which the political forces voted with confidence.”

This unit was necessary to meet the challenges of these months. These conditions no longer exist. Thank you for your work and the many results achieved. We must be proud of what we have achieved, at a very difficult time, for the benefit of all Italians.”

Draghi has said several times in the past that he has no plans to move forward with a coalition government with a different majority than the current one.

By Livia Borghese on CNN in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London