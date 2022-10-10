Italian Locations for Andrea Joplin’s Netflix Movie

To go from the stars It’s a comedy Netflix Directed by Andrea Joplin, focused on the events of (almost) 25, Lonely. The girl leads a life full of doubts as she suffers from an extreme form of anxiety with various fears that prevent her from taking initiatives.

The romantic comedy is complemented by a good narration spitLed by Federica Torchetti, Cristiano Cacamo, Celeste Savino, Valentina Carnelotti and Anna Firouz. To dispense with another magical touch ambiance. The picturesque places in the background make one wonder exactly where it was filmed. Well, let’s find out together!

Where was the movie filmed with Federica Torchetti and Cristiano Cacamo?

shoot the To go from the stars They started in October 2021 and ended two months later. So the story is set ApuliaThe production decided to shoot the movie in this area. From the leaked information the team turned it even further to give beautiful views. old town Conversano It was one of the main sites.

Plus the cast and crew To go from the stars Some important scenes were observed in cities Polignano Mari And the monopolyin the urban city of Bari, the focus was then on Valley DetriaA valley stretched between the provinces of Bari, Brindisi and Taranto. Over the years, Puglia has also welcomed international titles, including Chapter 007, No time to die.

Conversano Famous for cooking cherrydedicated to the area to which a party is allocated every year during May Conversanis Here it was renamed “red gold”. The local cuisine is characterized by fragrant, tasty and colorful dishes. Among the delicacies there is also Cavatellipasta, chickpeas, onion calzone, broad beans and dandelion, Alprasquel with meat sauce“torcinelli” and sausage.

