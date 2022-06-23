It will be Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod

The new Netflix One Day series (not to be confused with the popular movie of the same nameFind Her Heroes: It’s About Leo Woodall of The White Lotus and Ambika Mod, star of This is Going to Hurt.

According to reports from Deadline, filming for the show will begin on the Fourth of July in London, and then move to Edinburgh, so the wait will still be long.

one day it will be Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by David Nichols, which led to the production of the film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. In this case, Mod and Woodall will play Emma Morley and her lover on and off Dexter Mayhew.

Each upcoming episode is penned by Nicole Taylor and her writing team, which includes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Shaibani, Highlights A Day in the Life of Emma and Dexterfollowing the way the two grow and change, move together and separate and experience joy and pain.

Leo Woodall, in addition to coming to our screens with The White Lotus mentioned above, is known for his role in cherry movieWhere he starred opposite Tom Holland. Mod, on the other hand, in addition to This is Going to Hurt, counts in his credits an appearance in an episode of the Apple TV + Trying comedy series and a role in the second season of the HBO Max series I Hate Suzie.