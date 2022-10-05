It was recorded on Netflix. Almost 300 million hours have been watched since launch

Dahmer continues to break every Netflix recordto secure a place in the list of the most watched series ever on the platform.

since its release, Dahmer collected about 300 million watch hours. It turned out to be the most watched show between mid-September and early October. It is currently ranked 9th in the overall ranking of the best English-language series from Netflixbehind the second season of Thirteen and Inventing Anna. The Evan Peters-led miniseries should continue to climb places as the ranking is based only on the first 28 days of release and Dahmer was only released on September 21. If you take into account the non-English language string, Dahmer ranks 13th most watched series of all time on the platform.

Still unbeatable squid game. In its first 28 days of programming, the Korean series collected a total of 1.6 billion watch hours.

However, Dahmer has the best debut ever on Netflix. In fact, during the first week, Watched for 196.2 million hours With the best opening week ever for Season 1 of the Platforms series. This puts it ahead of other record-breaking products. One of the latest? The fourth season of Stranger Things.

