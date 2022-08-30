It turns out that two children of a married couple made up of twins are brothers

Turns out the little ones are more than cousins ​​and they ended up being brothers. The event occurred when Brittany and Brianna married Josh and Jeremy, both of whom are twins, which is why at the time of their children they could have been “quadruplets”.

Although their two children were born about three months later, the couples got pregnant simultaneously and their story went viral due to the complexity of the case. The phenomenon known as quadruplets, means “a set of identical twins has a baby with another set of identical twins.”,” according to The New York Post.

“There are only 300 known quadruplets in world history,” commented Brianna, who also revealed that the six now live together in a Virginia home., where they choose to live together on the same roof to promote a united and very curious family life, to tell the truth. “The four of us with our two kids,” Jeremy comments on social networks.

Of course, the peculiarity of their case receives thousands of reactions on the Internet, as they took advantage of their quarter-hour and were able to take advantage of it, even the six of them wear the same clothes. Many Internet users who follow them on social networks are divided in their opinions, Some comment that they are a good example for their young children to make a home and others, who leave messages in their posts that insult them for creating their own “reality” at the expense of their children.

Family is the sensation wherever you go, they recently went to the Twins Festival in Ohio, USA where the largest gathering of twins and Several children and there they did not go unnoticed, for their strange story and for telling how they live their daily lives as a different couple with separated children.