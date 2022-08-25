It shows what supermarkets look like in Switzerland and goes viral with millions of views

Moved weekly to supermarket to do shopping As for day in and day out, it’s part of the most consistent routine of our lives, and while some are undoubtedly more modern and functional than others, the truth is that they all have almost the same look.

However, a tiktoker Show that shopping in Switzerland is a completely new and leisure activity, quite different from the routine we are accustomed to thanks to its impressive business models.

This was demonstrated by Christian Guzman through a video at one of the organizations of the Migros supermarket chain, which has advanced process automation that has surprised millions of people on the networks.

As evidenced by the photos he shared tiktokerWhen you enter the establishment, you will have to connect your mobile phone to a computer and then take your scanner to barcode everything you keep in your bag.

The advanced automated system for supermarkets impressed the TikTok community @crguzman / TikTok

This way, the scanner will display whatever you take in until you consider the total number of all selected products, and it also has its space in your cart to be stowed comfortably rather than in your hand all the time.

Finally, when you have everything you want, you will only have to pass through a terminal where you will have to pay by phone, although if you wish, there is also the option of paying at the traditional checkout.

The video has more than 17 million views

A way that did not take long to dazzle networks with more than 17 million visits and all kinds of comments from users: “In Spain on the first day there are no other machines” or “Here we roll out 20 products and clear 5”. However, other people have seen some flaws in this supermarket model: “What if I put something in the bag by mistake or I don’t want it anymore?” “We wish we didn’t have that much technology,” they noted.

