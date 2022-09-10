It is the 50th anniversary of the defeat of the USA by the Soviet Union at the Munich Olympic Games ’72

And theThis Saturday is It’s been 50 years since the historic and controversial victory of the USSR over the United States at the 72nd Munich Olympics Which is still considered today one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports. The Soviets won 51-50 in the last second basket by Alexander Belov (Not to be confused with Sergey Belov.) The US thought they won the gold and celebrated with hugs and jumps for joy on the track, but Then the scorers table decided to repeat the last three seconds.

After a match dominated by the Soviet Union, Doug Collins scored two free throws that put the USA in front for the first time (50-49) three seconds before the end.. The referee forgot to call a deadline requested by the Soviet coach, Vladimir KondrashinThe play was repeated. According to the North Americans, That time was not requested on time.

The second repetition… also invalidates

In the second iteration The judges of the table did not notice that the clock was wrongly indicating 53 seconds, so it was necessary to draw from below again. Finally, in the last iteration, when the Americans were already claiming victory, it was the norm Ivan Dydisko gave an amazing pass for about 30 meters to Alexander Belov, who outperformed two defenders and scored. 50-51 was final.

The American Federation, outraged, issued a formal complaint, but the five-member jury finally declared Soviet victory.. It was three in the morning and the US delegation’s fears were fulfilled when they found out Of the five judges, three were from the Soviet Union.

The United States refused to collect silver

Americans who They have won the previous seven Olympic finals, and have refused to take the silver medal. Fifty years later, The United States still does not admit defeat to the Soviet Union in the Olympic basketball final. Those medals are still In the Swiss Olympic Museum. And there they will continue until the error is resolved, according to the Americans. It was three seconds that lasted a lifetime And they won’t let them live in peace until that happens.