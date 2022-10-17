It is possible to live without electricity in Europe: the proof of this is the Swiss city of Sonlerto

The small and beautiful town of Sonlerto, located in the depths of the Swiss Bavona Valley, has a peculiarity that in the twenty-first century makes it unique in Europe: Its citizens live without any connection to the electricity grid.

Pace Tonini88 years old, has lived in Sonlerto since birth and is very proud of the amazing features of her city:

“I see a lot of waste today, including electricity, a lot of lights everywhere…” Pace laments. “Not here, it’s all dark here, not even a streetlight.”

Some solar panels, wood to heat the houses, and gas cylinders are all the residents of Sunelerto need, and they only live in during the summer.

Romano Dadoa former Seaview council member and valley resident, admits that “for us, reducing consumption of many things is not a problem. We still know how to live like this!”

lack of infrastructure

The fact is that Sonlerto is not very far from the electricity produced by the dams located in the upper part of the valley. But Connecting the network to the village is very expensiveIt is the Germanic regions of Switzerland, which have the financial means to create this infrastructure, that benefit from it.

Romano tells us: “The big cities in German-speaking Switzerland, they came here to get electricity, they built dams there and they paid a little money for the land they somehow stole.”

Of course, this sober life is not to everyone’s taste. Martino Giovanni He has a restaurant in Foroglio, in the valley as well. Martino regrets that the lack of energy prevents him from opening up to tourism:

“I came here about thirty years ago, when there were obvious difficulties due to the energy situation and the urban situation. Last year we made big investments and there were great difficulties in planning.”

In short, a lifestyle suitable only for those who, with all the consequences of this, are able to separate.