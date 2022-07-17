It is one of the worst game shows ever

the new netflix tv series From vampire It seems that he did not officially convince even the old fans, who at these hours express completely unsurprising judgments.

The latest modification of the horror series that gave birth to great games like Resident Evil Village (that you can buy on offer on amazon) in fact disappointed many fans who decided to express their disappointment with a Bombing review not to be underestimated

We have already reported about you as viewers and critics have already posted many negative reviews, but at the time of writing this article, the situation has worsened to the point that today vampire From Netflix considered One of the worst video game mods ever.

After all, even in our review, we highlighted how really questionable the results obtained in the TV series were: one we saw today negative scores Featured on the popular site rotten tomatoes.

VGC In fact, reports indicate that the audience result is currently available for the Resident Evil Netflix series at only 22%with the revisions you specify”disasterEven with users who ask questions Dragon Ball Evolutionto confirm the amount It has little or no relation to the original franchise.

The results show that, according to fans, it’s about One of the worst TV shows based on a video game: The skepticism of the community was already evident in the trailers of the first presentations, even in those cases where you bombed “I don’t like”.

To make a comparison with other highly successful Netflix shows taken from video game franchises, we must remember that Castlevania He won the approval of the audience with 88%, while mysterious It has a well-deserved 96% positive reviews.

As for another adjustment Live action or direct eventeven if in this case only some of the elements were inspired by the video games of the same name, it is worth remembering that the magician Currently it has a positive rating of 75%.

vampire So he can consider himself a great person flop For the streaming giant: All that remains is to hope that this is a minor problem and that the following video game adaptations will once again win over the masses.

The most severe criticism of users has to do with the very few points of convergence with the video game series: in this regard, the actor who plays Wesker admitted that he did not know anything about the original games.