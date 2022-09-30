“It is clear that we are at the beginning of the autumn-winter wave” – Lauterbach calls on countries to act

“It is clear that we are at the beginning of the autumn-winter wave” – Lauterbach calls on countries to act
Seniors representatives and patient advocates have criticized the FFP2 mask rules for nursing home residents that will apply from October 1. The head of the German Foundation for the Protection of Patients, Eugen Brych, told the German news agency that it was “ridiculous” to provide mouth and nose protection to people in need of oral and nose care and to sell it politically as a protection against the epidemic. “Instead of making masks mandatory for everyone in the nursing home, there should be a system of free daily testing for staff and visitors.”

“For people in nursing homes, the requirement for an FFP2 mask means a significant reduction in their quality of life,” said Regina Gorner, chair of the Federal Working Group of Seniors’ Organizations (BAGSO). “The nursing home is their home, where they can no longer move freely without a mask.”

The new coronavirus rules adopted by the federal and state governments from October 1 state that FFP2 masks must always be worn in clinics and care facilities. According to the Law on Protection from Infection, residents do not have to do this “in places designated for their permanent residence”. According to top actors and the Patient Protection Foundation, this means they can only take off the mask in their room.

Bagso criticizes that walking to the dining room or participating in leisure and work activities is only possible with the mouth and nose covered. “It is incomprehensible why such rigorous interventions must be undertaken despite the high level of protection in inpatient care through regular testing and high vaccination rates as well as improved medical care options.” Gorner called on health ministers in federal states to use all possibilities to make masks mandatory to prevent residents of care facilities.

See also  Football: Vorhop-Schönewördes Nicholas Muller put the end of his career in the room

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.