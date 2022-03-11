It Happened Today March 11, 1985: Gorbachev Leader of the USSR

It happened today, March 11, 1985: Gorbachev’s leader of the USSR. Mikhail Gorbachev, born in Stavropol in 1931, joined the Central Committee of the Communist Party in 1971 and became its general secretary 37 years ago. He tried to carry out a democratic reform of the Soviet system, summing it up in two words: glasnost, meaning “transparency”, and perestroika, meaning “restructuring.”

Gorbachev implemented a foreign policy inspired by dialogue with the United States and non-interference in the affairs of the communist states of Eastern Europe. He was elected president of the USSR in 1990 after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and in August 1991 he was the victim of an attempted coup by those nostalgic for the old Soviet regime. The failed coup bolstered Boris Yeltsin.

The dissolution of the Soviet Union

The turmoil of the Communist Party, the exacerbation of the internal economic crisis and the explosion of independence tendencies on the part of various countries led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. The Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, Gorbachev today directs Moscow the International Foundation for Social, Economic and Political Research. From a peasant family, Gorbachev worked as a mechanic in an agricultural machinery workshop.

Gorby’s domestic politics

In 1952 he joined the Communist Party. After that he graduated in law in Moscow and worked in politics in his hometown of Stavropol, becoming the secretary of the local party in 1970. In 1971 he was elected to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and in 1978 joined the secretariat as supervisor of agricultural problems. Once he became the leader of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev’s streak changed the face of the Soviet Union, especially thanks to the democratization process. He faced the greatest difficulties in the economic sphere and the development of nationalities.

Gorbachev’s foreign policy

In the international arena, Gorby radically changed the policy of his predecessors, supporting the transition from military confrontation with the United States to international cooperation, signing basic agreements with US Presidents Reagan and Bush to reduce nuclear arsenals. Gorbachev’s policy indirectly favored the dissolution of the bloc of states allied with the Soviet Union, a prelude to the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. (Pictured: Gorbachev with Thatcher).

