It does not have the individual quality or reputation of Chile.

Australian pride? Less than a week before the decisive duel between Peru vs. Australia In the much-anticipated playoff bound for Qatar 2022, the Australian press delivered the first blow and commented on the level of football in Qatar 2022. Peru national team In recent years, they have had a few words about the leadership of Ricardo Gareca in two colours.

Australia defeats the United Arab Emirates and goes to the qualifiers

Sokeros defeated the UAE team 2-1 with two goals from their star Hrustek and Irvine. With this win, Australia was able to advance to the qualifiers and face Peru national team To tempt the penultimate ticket to the World Cup.

After his victory, Australian broker The Sydney Morning Herald, conducted an analysis in reference to the level of football managed by Peru, in reference to the National League 1.

“The level of the domestic league has fallen. A Peruvian club has not reached the second round of the Copa Libertadores in nine years as the country is going through a player development crisis, which will sound familiar to Australian fans.”noted the international media.

Australian media assert that Peru does not have quality

Not only did the Sydney Morning Herald “analyze” it, it went straight to the neck Peru national teamemphasizing that they do not have a high-quality production.

“Peruvian national football is in crisis and produces little quality”said Tim Vickery, ESPN’s South American writer.

In the midst of all the hits, they had a few words of ‘relief’ towards Gianluca Lapadula and the head coach of the two-ton ball, Ricardo Gareca.

“Lapadula is one of the few players to feature since the last World Cup. However, Gareca has transformed the team into a competitive unit, each sum amounting to much more than the sum of its parts.”they identified.

The Australian port added, “It doesn’t have the individual quality or reputation of Uruguay, Colombia or Chile.”

Everything indicates that the Australian press is very calm after learning that her opponent will be Peru national teamSo they don’t hesitate to criticize the football performance of Peruvian players and underestimate the work they have been doing in recent years.