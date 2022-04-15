Israelis land in Europe to conquer online advertising. First stop: Paris

French advertising technology company Adyoulike has acquired 100 million

Opens a new page for Adyoulike. The Israeli company just bought French adtech for $100 million OpenWeb. Adyoulike It is part of the adtech generation – like Tends or StickyAdsTV – who were born or significantly accelerated their activities in the wake of the international success of Creto. Historically placed in the niche of original ads with formats that adapt to the editorial context of the sites where the ads are placed, adioleyl Then he expanded his portfolio by launching an automated display and, more recently, by suggesting advertising formats based on the principle of “stories”, a format that allows you to post content (photos, videos, etc.) that disappears after 24 hours, which is very popular on the social network.

adtech works exclusively with publishers such as The Guardian, Prisma Media and the group Marie Claire. last year, Adyoulike It generated €35 ​​million in revenue, an increase of 40% in one year. The French company employs just under 80 people and its main markets are the United Kingdom, France and the United States. It’s a logical acquisition because we are very integrated in terms of geographical presence with OpenWeb He says we have been working together for five years Julian Verderfounder and CEO of Adyoulike –. The idea is for us to become their advertising arm and bring our knowledge and relationships with brands and agencies,” he continues.

«This acquisition Adyoulike It is our most important acquisition and the goal is to compete more with tech giants and become a benchmark alternative to their closed ecosystems,” he emphasizes. Nadaf ChevalCEO and Founder OpenWebwhich has a strong presence in the United States.

The goal: to be less dependent on Gafam

In detail, the company offers publishers tools that allow them to manage their readers’ comments, but also to create surveys among readers or recommend content. The goal is to help publishers strengthen ties with their users to be less dependent on them Javam. With nearly 300 employees, the group recently achieved the status of a “unicorn” (a startup valued at at least $1 billion when it raises funds).

In November, the company raised $150 million in a funding round led by Insight Partners and Georgianat any The New York TimesAnd Dentsu or Scott Callowaya professor New york university and an immature critic of the tech giants. process worth OpenWeb 1.1 billion.

(Pictured is a logo Adyoulike)