Israel-Finland Preview: Round 1, Friday 2 September

Israel – Finland, Friday 2 at 2:00 pm

Israel will face Finland To play their first match in the group stage of eurobasketballIt will be the seventh match of the tournament. The match will be held in Prague Saska or 2 Arena, Czech Republic. Follow eastern Israel and Finland Friday 2 Septemberfrom 2:00 pm on mitele.es.

Both teams belong to group D, which also consists of serbia, poland, netherlands, czech republic, The latter is one of four European hosts along with Georgia, Italy and Germany, where all the group stage matches of the European Championship will take place. group d

The two teams arrive very evenly at the meeting; Ranked 42nd in the FIBA ​​World Rankings, Israel outperforms Finland in shooting doubles and triples, in average defensive rebounds and in assists.

For its part, Finland, which ranks 35th in the world ranking FibaStronger in free throws, steals, blocking and offensive rebounds.

List of players called up in Israel

Denny Avdega, Tamir Platt, Jake Cohen, Tomer Janat, Nimrod Levi, Yam Madar, Gal Mikel, Raphael Minko, Jay Bennini, Roman Sorkin, Aidan Zelmanson, and Yovel Zusman.

List of players called up in Finland

Shaun Hoff, Mikael Jantonen, Henri Kantunen, Petri Koponen, Miro Little, Alexander Madsen, Laurie Markanen, Edwin Macchouni, Tobias Palme, Sasso Saline, Elari Seppala, and Elias Valtonen.

Where do you see Israel and Finland?

Don’t miss the Israel-Finland match, the seventh of the Eurobasket 2022. This Friday, September 2, from 2:00 pm on mitele.es.