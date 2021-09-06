Island Traditions and History on Netflix: International Distribution of A Bolu

“polo‘, The docufilm on canto a tenore, lands on Netflix. From September 17th it will be broadcast on the platform distributed by Tvco. Work in the Sardinian language, designed and directed by David Mellis, and written in Sebastiano Belloso, produced by Karel.

“Poetry is beautiful to sing, but the tenor paints it”: it is a clip from the documentary that gives “voice” in 100 minutes, in intergenerational dialogue, to those who maintain the tradition of suggestive voice. singing. Made in 2018, “A Bolu” is a choral story about this intangible asset protected by UNESCO. It was built through singing, dialogues, and pictures of scenic landscapes taken from above on a helicopter. Heroes are Supramonti Tenor from UrgosuluAnd Su Hussertu di MamoiadaAnd Singh contractNS , Santa Maria de OtanaAnd Sa Niera di Pattada, Nunnale di Orune, Santu Pretu di Loculi, Santa Caterina di Dorgali, Santa Rosulia di Benetutti.

They also provide their testimony on The necklace of Santa Maria de Cenge, Sant Elena de Dorgali and Sos Estedos de Patada. “For us, it is a matter of pride that a film entirely in the Sardinian language has such international distribution as Netflix – David and Luca Melis, director and producer commented – and that one of Sardinian’s most original and ancient forms of cultural expression is most often broadcast as a widespread global platform for films and videos.” Poetry also plays a central role in this polyphonic chant. The content explains it by adapting the most appropriate melody and form, choosing the most suggestive and musically effective verses. The singers’ voices revive the beauty of verses like these Luca Cupido, Polico Mosa, Peppino Merio, Raimundo Perras, Peppino Maroto.