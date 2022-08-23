Is your cell phone battery 100% bad? This is the recommended ratio

Are you one of those people who leave your smartphone charging all night? Although it is a very repetitive practice, it can do so to sabotage The drums From you cell phone. One of the recommendations of tech experts in particular is not to charge it 100%, if you want to know what a file percentage Perfect for extending its useful life, keep reading

The drums from U.S smart phone generally oscillates in one day, which does not remain constant throughout its useful life, but decreases little by little over time, as it is Download And the recharge cell phone.

This happens because the chemical reaction that produces electricity causes thin layers of lithium to be deposited on the electrodes, reducing the amount available to generate electricity and increasing the battery’s internal resistance, according to The Guardian. The higher the resistance, the more difficult it is for it to work to maintain a usable voltage, so the less power it can produce per load.

Avoid charging your mobile to 100%

for extension Your mobile phone battery life, experts recommend keeping it within range charge level Between 20% and 80%. In other words, you should not charge it until it reaches 100% or let it completely discharge.

Every time you charge from 0 to 100% (full charge), it counts as a full cycle and phones are designed to last for a specified amount of time. When you reach the limit, the battery will likely degrade quickly. Tech Advisor says the battery should last three to five years, or 500 to 1,000 charge cycles, but a used phone battery lasts three years.

Although fully charging your cell phone is not fatal to the battery, recharging it fully every time you charge it will reduce its life. The other end of the scale is when your phone’s battery is less than 20%.

What is the best percentage of cell phone charge

Batteries are absolutely one of the weak points smart phones: They can suffer from the stress of being charged for too long, which will affect at some point, as we find that it asks us to charge it often.

It is recommended to do loads short periodsIt provides sufficient battery level and less damage. This is because the battery performance loss is less at the average charge level, such as 40%.

It is also important to note that the lithium-ion batteries used in cell phones today do not have the same memory effect as those in older phones. These devices allow to carry out a full charge of 100% even when the battery is not discharged to 100%, without affecting its duration.

The higher the wear, the lower the autonomy

If instead of consuming an entire charge cycle at once, we do it with different charges, we will make the battery extend its useful life. However, it may still be so temperature Larger when the mobile phone is connected to the power, so it is preferable to disconnect it when the operation is finished. Here are some recommendations.

Do not fully charge the battery. And if you do, unplug it once it’s complete.

Charge it in short intervals instead of all at once.

Don’t let it download completely.

Do not leave your mobile phone exposed to extreme temperatures.

